New Orleans Cop Stood by as Woman Was Raped a Block Away
GROSS NEGLIGENCE
A deputy constable who refused to intervene while a man raped an unconscious woman a block away in July claimed that rushing to the scene went against his training, NOLA.com reports. Earl J. Brown III, a 20-year veteran of the force, resigned a week after The Times-Picayune obtained a 911 call that showed Brown, who was working security on a movie set, waited three whole minutes before approaching the scene of the crime. By then, the suspect had fled. Brown later claimed to internal investigators, “I was never trained to leave an off-duty detail as a reserve deputy constable to respond to an NOPD call for service.” He resigned before he could be fired by Captain Scott Seymour, who noted Brown had violated several department policies by failing to act.