Kamala Harris Tests Negative for COVID-19 After ‘Close Contact’ with Staffer Who Later Tested Positive

Kamala Harris tested negative for the coronavirus after having been in “close contact” with a staff member who later tested positive, the vice president’s office said Wednesday. The staff member, who worked with Harris on Tuesday, received the positive test on Wednesday morning, according to Harris’ chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders. “This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and did not experience symptoms,” Sanders’ statement said. Harris will be tested again on Friday and Monday, and will continue with her daily schedule as planned for now, in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.