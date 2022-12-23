Watch This Unlucky Sports Reporter Grow ‘Crankier’ Over Storm Coverage
‘SOMEBODY LIKES TORTURING ME’
With much of the U.S. suffering through a “bomb cyclone” that’s brought bone-chilling temperatures and heavy snow, an Iowa news station threw one unfortunate sportscaster into live coverage duty. And he repeatedly let his disdain for his new assignment be known on the air. Beginning in the early hours of Thursday, KWWL-TV’s Mark Woodley’s dispatches featured him snarking about how much it sucked to be stuck in the freezing streets of Waterloo, Iowa. “What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same,” Woodley grumbled. Later in the morning, and with the storm getting worse, he sarcastically told anchor Ryan Witry that he was feeling “absolutely fantastic” before telling viewers to “tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.” He also accused the news team of adding extra time to the broadcast because “somebody likes torturing me.”