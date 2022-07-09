Video Shows California Woman Pouring Gasoline on Man, Lighting Him on Fire: Police

CHEAT SHEET
Caught on surveillance video, Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, are facing charges for pouring gasoline on a man and lighting him on fire, the Sanger Police Department said. Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Castillo is seen in the video arguing with the man, pouring a cup of liquid on him, and soon sparking a lighter. According to police, Hawkins gave Castillo the gasoline. The victim, who police said they found around 9:15 p.m. at Sanger Park with severe burns, was transported to a local hospital; police expect him to survive. Castillo and Hawkins were both booked at the Fresno County Jail and are facing attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy charges.