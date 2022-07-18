Video Shows Italian Police Realize They Mistook Soccer Star Tiemoue Bakayoko for a Gun Suspect
OUT OF BOUNDS
Italian police were unapologetic after a video was released showing three officers frisking soccer star Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint in early July. Bakayoko, who normally plays for Chelsea but who is on loan to AC Milan, was pulled over and pulled from a car, according to a video taken by a passerby. While at first the police acted aggressively, pulling the contents from the player’s pockets, there is a moment when one of the officers apparently realized the mistaken identity. “The search was due to gun shooting which happened in the area in previous hours, and the two suspected were two men in an SUV fitting the description, one of the two was Black and with green shirt. That’s why the gunpoint,” Milan police said in a statement released Monday. Bakayoko, who was cooperative as police searched him, has not commented publicly on the matter.