Vincent Gallo Made Sexually Explicit Comments to Auditioning Actresses: Report
‘I HAVE ALL THE POWER’
SAG-AFTRA has launched an investigation after two women filed complaints about actor-director-provocateur Vincent Gallo’s alleged inappropriate behavior towards them in auditions for his upcoming serial killer film. The performers’ guild confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was aware of and looking into the complaints around the casting process, which were first reported earlier on Thursday by Rolling Stone. The film, The Policeman, stars Gallo as James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer. It was written and directed by Jordan Gertner. In one complaint, according to Rolling Stone, an actress accused Gallo of making disturbing remarks at a callback. “If I say to suck my dick or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don’t do as I say,” she wrote he said. “And just like you would in real life, if this were happening to you, I want you to do all of the actions necessary to do that. You won’t actually suck my dick, but you do not have the power, I have all the power. You have no control, I am in complete control.”