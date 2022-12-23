Unflappable Pats Fan Gets the Last Laugh After Being Harassed by Vegas Karen
TOUCHDOWN
The Patriots fan who somehow kept his cool as a deranged white woman berated him after his team’s shocking loss on Sunday will get to enjoy his next game in style. The Patriots said Thursday that Jerry Edmund—who was tracked down on Twitter after a video of the interaction went viral—was gifted free tickets to their game against the Bengals on Christmas Eve, along with a personalized jersey and pregame passes from owner Robert Kraft. In the clip, Edmund didn’t flinch as an insufferable Las Vegas Raiders fan celebrated her team’s victory by screaming in Edmund’s face. Edmund later tweeted that it was his first NFL game, and he didn't retaliate because he didn't want to “ruin” his experience. His cool head was even praised by Raiders’ leadership on Wednesday. “On behalf of the Raiders, we appreciate the way you conducted yourself. No fan should have to endure that type of behavior. We will be in touch,” Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan said.