Virginia Beach Shooter DeWayne Craddock’s Resignation Letter Released

Virginia Beach shooter DeWayne Craddock wrote he was resigning from his role due to “personal reasons” the same day he killed 12 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “I want to officially put in my (2) weeks’ notice to vacant (sic) my position of Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach,” DeWayne Craddock, a project manager at the city’s Department of Public Utilities, wrote in an email on Friday. “It has been a pleasure to serve the City, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position.” An unidentified city worker wrote they hoped he would be able to “resolve [his] personal reasons.” “To be clear, your last work day will be Friday, June 14, 2019,” they wrote. “Thank you. Yes, that is correct,” Craddock wrote back. The exact times the emails were sent were redacted, but Craddock reportedly killed 11 of his colleagues and one contractor sometime after he sent the emails. Craddock was confronted by police during the massacre and was subsequently shot and killed.