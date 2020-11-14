CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Virginia College Dean Under Fire for Slamming Biden Voters
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA
Read it at The Virginian-Pilot
The dean of a Virginia college has caused an uproar by slamming Biden voters in a Facebook post as “ignorant, anti-American, and anti-Christian.” The Virginian-Pilot reports that Paul Ewell’s comments were made on a private page, but someone with access made a screenshot and circulated it. His jeremiad did not go over well in some corners of Virginia Wesleyan University. “College is a place where open minds and different points of view are supposed to be encouraged,” grad student Emily Ann Myer told the newspaper. “This is the opposite of that. It’s flat-out name-calling by someone in a position of authority.” Some alumni have threatened to withhold donations, and a protest is being planned.