Vladimir Putin Will Back Russian Amendment to Allow Him to Stay in Power Until 2036
Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he would support a new change to Russian laws that require him to step down as president in 2024—and that would allow him to remain in office for another two terms. A constitutional amendment that Putin is backing would keep the Russian strongman in power until 2036, rivaling the three-decade tenure of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. “Russia has had enough revolutions,” Putin reportedly said in a speech to the lower house of parliament. “The president is the guarantor of the constitution, and to say more simply, the guarantor of the security of our state, its internal stability and internal, evolutionary development.” The amendment—which calls for Putin’s extended tenure or removing limits on Russian presidential terms—was championed by Valentina Tereshkova, a lawmaker in the Putin-party-controlled State Duma (and perhaps better known as the first woman in space) and would reset the count on Putin’s terms in office. Putin, 67, has been in power for more than 20 years, serving as prime minister and president. “Putin is convincing himself that he is irreplaceable,” Russian political analyst Konstantin Gaaze told The Wall Street Journal. “So he re-established himself as a personal guarantor of the elite’s future.”