Walmart, Amazon Donate to QAnon-Supporting Rep’s Re-Election Campaign
MAKE IT MAKE SENSE
Corporate giants like Walmart and Amazon donated to Tennessee House of Representatives member Susan Lynn’s re-election campaign despite her notorious support for QAnon, according to the Associated Press. Her campaign received donations from Amazon, Southwest Airlines, Walmart, Bluecross Blueshield and Humana between Oct. 31, 2019, and Jan. 9, 2020. Each company either declined to comment to the AP or didn’t respond at all. Some of Lynn’s social media posts and re-tweets include common phrases coined by right-wing QAnon conspiracists who believe Trump is secretly working to take down left-wing cannibals, satanists, and pedophiles in the government. QAnon has been linked to several killings and kidnappings. “This is the United States of America, and I am absolutely free to tweet or retweet anything I want,” Lynn said. “I don’t understand why this is even an issue. Believe me, I am not in the inside of some QAnon movement.”