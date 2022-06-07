Walmart Ditches Chaokoh Coconut Milk Over Monkey Labor Claims

CHEAT SHEET
Walmart has stopped selling Chaokoh coconut milk after a campaign by animal-welfare group PETA, which says the milk’s Thai producers use chained-up monkeys to pick the fruit its made from. America's largest retailer made the decision after receiving 86,000 emails from PETA supporters, becoming the latest store to ditch the milk after similar decision by Target, Costco, and others. “The coconut trade uses social monkeys as chained-up coconut-picking machines, depriving them of any opportunity to eat, play, or spend time with their families,” PETA’s executive vice president, Tracy Reiman, said in a statement.