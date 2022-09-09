Wannabe Tattoo Artist Sprays Ink All Over Studio to Show Off ‘Abilities’: Cops
WHAT WAS HE INKING?
A man who police say aspired to be a tattoo artist has been arrested after allegedly ransacking a tattoo studio in Prescott, Arizona, and causing $100,000 in damage. Dylan Wiederholt, 38, is accused of breaking into the Lion’s Den Tattoo Company around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 6. He allegedly destroyed several items inside, sprayed ink all over the “walls, floors, ceiling, and furniture,” and broke “non reusable tattoo supplies,” according to the Prescott Police Department. Wiederholt was found by officers a few blocks away—still covered in tattoo ink—and was taken into custody after admitting he’d sacked the shop. “Wiederholt does not have any ties to the business,” Prescott police said, but told investigators “that he wished to be an apprentice and wanted to show his artistic abilities.” He explained he had been hitchhiking through Arizona after getting kicked off a Greyhound bus from California. He was booked into Yavapai County Jail, facing felony charges of burglary and criminal damage.