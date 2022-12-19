Police Throw Cold Water on Link Between @ElonJet and Musk’s Stalker: Report
COOL YOUR JETS
Previously unreported details of a confrontation between a member of Elon Musk’s security team and an alleged stalker dispute the narrative that the billionaire put forth about the incident—namely, that a now-banned Twitter account tracking his jet clued the harasser in on his real-time “assassination coordinates.” In a Sunday night story, The Washington Post reported that the incident took place at a South Pasadena gas station on Tuesday night, 26 miles away from Los Angeles International Airport, and 23 hours after @elonjet had last shared Musk’s jet’s publicly available location. The newspaper identified a man shown in a clip of the confrontation that Musk posted as Brandon Collado, who confirmed he was the figure in the footage. He told the Post that he believed Musk was monitoring him, and that Musk’s ex-partner, Grimes, was sending him coded messages. A Los Angeles police detective told the Post that his unit, which investigates high-profile stalking cases, had gathered no evidence yet to suggest that the suspect had used @elonjet, but that “nothing would surprise me.” Musk did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Post, but one of the story’s authors, Taylor Lorenz, was briefly suspended from Twitter after she tweeted at the billionaire about discussing the incident.