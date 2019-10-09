CHEAT SHEET
ACTING FAST
Washington Board of Health Enacts 4-Month Ban on Flavored Vaping Products
The Washington State Board of Health approved a 4-month emergency ban on the sale of flavored vaping products on Wednesday, news station KING 5 and The Seattle Times report. One board member abstained from the vote to enact the ban, which happened in a ballroom filled with over 350 people—most of whom were against the measure. When the board voted for the ban, chants of “shame" reportedly rang from the crowd. The move comes after Gov. Jay Inslee issued an executive order last month asking for the emergency ban, and for legislation to be drafted that would ban all flavored vaping products permanently. Washington's emergency ban comes after states like Oregon and Massachusetts have taken steps towards similar measures amid a rise in vaping-related illness, which has caused multiple fatalities nationwide.