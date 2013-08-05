Washington Post Staffers ‘Stunned’

CHEAT SHEET
After Donald Graham, The Washington Post Co. chairman, made the surprising announcement that the paper had just been sold to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for $250 million, the staff was at a loss for words. “Everyone in the room was immediately quieted,” a staffer told Huff Post. Post publisher Katherine Weymouth acknowledged that “an announcement of this sort inevitably causes anxiety and uncertainty,” stating though that the paper’s journalistic mission would not change. Only time will tell.