WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Coach Accidentally Mixes Up His Presidents
OOPS
During a White House celebration of the Super Bowl champions, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid fumbled his words, accidentally referring to President Joe Biden as his former boss, Barack Obama. “And what a great challenge it is to present ourselves this next year, like President Obama—or excuse me, President Obama, doggone!” Reid said. “Like President Biden said, nobody believed us before. Nobody believed us before. And I’m sure it’s going to be that same way this time, and we come out and prove them wrong.” The coach and his audience laughed off the slip up, and the team’s star players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes later gifted Biden with a custom No. 46 Chiefs jersey. Earlier at the event, the president joked about his wife’s absence and allegiance to the LVII Super Bowl runner-ups, the Philadelphia Eagles.