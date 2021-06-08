CHEAT SHEET
London Cop Admits to Kidnap and Rape of 33-Year-Old Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive from London, disappeared in March after leaving a friend’s house. A week later, her body was found in a woodland. The search for justice began Tuesday when 48-year-old police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Everard, and accepted responsibility for her death. According to BBC News, the cop did not enter a plea on the charge of murder. London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed last week that a postmortem examination showed that Everard had died from “compression of the neck.” Members of Everard’s family were in court in London to heard Couzens’ pleas. Everard’s death sparked mass vigils across Britain in March.