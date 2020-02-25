Weinstein Featured in a Robocall for Bloomberg’s 2005 Mayoral Re-Election Campaign
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein recorded a robocall in 2005 to help Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign for re-election as the mayor of New York City, HuffPost reported Tuesday. “New York City is a great place to make movies,” Weinstein reportedly said in the message. “And we’ve got a great leader in Mike Bloomberg.” Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act, “spent all day on the phone lining up Bloomberg votes” on election day, HuffPost reported. Bloomberg also reportedly appointed Weinstein to the board of advisers of the charity Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which is a nonprofit organization. “When Mike was Mayor, New York’s film industry almost tripled in size and employed over 100,000 people a year as film companies and film production came back to New York,” Bloomberg spokesman Stu Loeser told HuffPost.