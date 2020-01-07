Weinstein Scolded by Judge for Using Phone During Trial
Harvey Weinstein was scolded by Justice James M. Burke in the first five minutes of the second day of his rape trial for using his phone after being repeatedly told not to. “Mr. Weinstein, is this really the way that you want to land up in jail for the rest of your life...By texting and violating a court order?” Judge Burke said Tuesday morning, according to New York Daily News. Weinstein faces five charges, including predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape involving two women. He has been accused by at least 80 women of sexual misconduct. The disgraced Hollywood mogul’s long-awaited rape trial kicked off at Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday.
Judge Burke reportedly denied a request to remand Weinstein after Los Angeles prosecutors charged him Monday with two sex crimes, alleging he raped one woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013. Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, reportedly begged Burke to delay the trial after the Los Angeles charges, claiming the defense needs a “cool-off period” due to the intense media attention on Monday. Burke denied that request, and jury selections got underway Tuesday morning.