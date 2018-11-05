Weinstein Wants All Charges Dropped for ‘Police Misconduct’

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss all charges of sexual assault against the ex-movie mogul, claiming the case had been “irreparably tainted” by “police misconduct.” The filing comes just one month after a Manhattan judge dismissed one of the six charges against Weinstein. Attorney Benjamin Brafman wrote that the remaining charges had been undermined by the behavior of one of New York Police Department’s lead investigators on the case, as well as by allegedly “false testimony” by accuser Lucia Evans, and Manhattan District Attorney Office’s failure to hand over potentially exculpatory evidence to the grand jury before Weinstein was indicted. The movie producer and his lawyer are scheduled to return to court on December 20 when a judge decide whether the remaining charges should be dismissed. The District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10