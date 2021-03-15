Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase Customers Furious Over Stimulus Delay

Read it at Bloomberg
Americans have started seeing their stimulus payment in their bank accounts—but customers of Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase are up in arms after being told they may not get theirs until Wednesday or later. Bloomberg reports that some of the banks’ clients are threatening on social media to close their accounts over the delay. Wells Fargo said it’s not holding onto the money and that the federal government is releasing the funds in phases, while JPMorgan urged account holders to set up alerts so they will know when money is there.