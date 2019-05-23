Wells Fargo, TD Bank Hand Over Documents to Congress in Trump Probe: NBC

Wells Fargo and TD Bank have reportedly complied with the House Financial Services Committee's subpoenas to hand over documents related to Trump Organization dealings, sources told NBC News. Wells Fargo reportedly gave the committee a “few thousand documents” while TD Bank gave just a “handful.” The committee, led by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), is looking into whether the Trump Organization had any dealings with Russia or other foreign entities, and has subpoenaed Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank and JP Morgan Chase as part of its probe. The Royal Bank of Canada is reportedly in the process of complying with the subpoena, while the other banks missed the committee's May 6 deadline. TD Bank and Wells Fargo declined to comment to NBC.