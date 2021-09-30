Wendy Williams Postpones Return Once More Due to Ongoing Health Issues
GET WELL SOON
Wendy Williams is not ready to return to her purple chair just yet. The talk show host was set to return to air on Oct. 4, but on Thursday morning The Wendy Williams Show released a statement on Instagram that confirmed the date has been pushed back once more to Oct. 18 as Williams faces ongoing health complications. “[Williams] has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work,” the statement reads.
Williams has spoken in the past about living with the autoimmune disorder Graves disease, as well as the swelling condition lymphedema. Earlier this month her show told fans that the syndicated host had contracted a breakthrough case of COVID-19, and would therefore have to postpone her return to the airwaves, which had been scheduled for September 20. “Her breakthrough covid [sic] case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative,” her show said in its statement Thursday, “but he is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”