Westbrook Scores 57: Most Ever in Triple-Double

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook made history once again Wednesday night with the NBA’s most points ever scored in a triple-double: 57. Westbrook had, just a week before, recorded the game’s first “perfect triple-double.” Before this season, a 50-point triple-double hadn’t been achieved since 1975, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it. The Thunder won the game, 114-106, in overtime against the Orlando Magic. Westbrook, with 13 rebounds and 11 assists, surpassed previous records held by James Harden and Wilt Chamberlain, who had each scored 53 points in a triple-double. “That is definitely a blessing,” Westbrook said after the game. “I definitely don’t take this game for granted, and I try to come out each night and try to compete at a high level. That is definitely something that is a blessing and definitely something that I can be proud of.” On March 22, Westbrook became the first player to score a triple-double while going “perfect” from the floor (6-for-6) and the free throw line (6-for-6), in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
