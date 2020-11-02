Whale Sculpture Stops Crashed Train From Plummeting 30 Feet Into River Below

Read it at BBC News
An extremely lucky train driver has been saved from severe injury by a conveniently placed giant whale sculpture. BBC News reports that a metro train in the Dutch city of Spijkenisse shot through a barrier at the end of the tracks at around midnight on Sunday. But, instead of plunging 30 feet into the water below, the train was caught by the whale’s tail. Incredible photos show the train being held up by the sculpture. The driver wasn’t hurt, and the artist who made the sculpture in 2002, Maarten Struijs, reportedly remarked: “I’ll make sure that I get a few photos... I could never have imagined it that way.”