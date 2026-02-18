Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Launched in late 2020, Quince entered the market at a moment when shoppers were rethinking value. Five years later, the beloved direct-to-consumer e-tailer has cemented itself as a go-to for elevated essentials without traditional retail markups. What began as a tightly edited collection of wardrobe staples (the $50 cashmere sweater has long been a fan favorite!) has since expanded into a sprawling online marketplace that includes everything from housewares and fine jewelry to Italian leather handbags and even caviar. Still, it’s the apparel (particularly the foundational basics) that remains the backbone of the brand.

Quince is best known for offering luxe-leaning materials at surprisingly accessible price points: Mongolian cashmere sweaters under $100, washable silk blouses, European linen sets, and tailored trousers designed to rival designer counterparts. The model is straightforward but effective. By partnering directly with factories, producing in limited batches, and cutting out middlemen, the company keeps costs down while maintaining an emphasis on quality fabrics and streamlined design.

Transparency is also a priority for Quince, which often details material sourcing and factory standards. Plus, Quince offers a very generous 365-day return policy, further lowering the barrier to entry, reinforcing its reputation as a low-risk, high-reward shopping destination.

While the brand continues to roll out new categories and trend-forward pieces, some of its strongest offerings are the quiet staples that have been there since the beginning, including impeccably soft cashmere crewnecks, structured cotton tees, silk skirts, tailored blazers, and versatile knit dresses. These are the items designed not for a single season, but for repeat wear—year-round, year after year.

If you’re looking to build (or refine) a wardrobe anchored in timeless silhouettes and premium fabrics (without paying luxury-level prices), these are the Quince essentials worth adding to your rotation.

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater This sweater (also available in men’s sizing) is a best-seller for a good reason—namely, it’s made of 100 percent cashmere and costs only $50. This is well less than half the price of many comparable products. It’s also endlessly versatile, with a classic crew neckline and a lightweight, standard fit you can easily layer over a T-shirt, tie around your shoulders, or wear over a slip dress. See At Quince $ 50

100% Washable Silk Maxi Skirt Quince has a fantastic collection of washable silk items that you can launder on a delicate cycle and air-dry. This 100 percent mulberry silk maxi skirt is not only relatively low-maintenance but also super versatile and seasonless. See At Quince $ 79

Stretch Cotton Jersey Fitted T-Shirt This fitted crewneck tee is the perfect, goes-with-everything top to tuck into jeans or trousers and layer under a cardigan or blazer. It’s stretchy and form-fitting yet breathable and the ultimate layering piece. See At Quince $ 20

Bella Stretch Relaxed Straight Jeans These jeans are yet another of the brand’s bestselling items, and not just because of the very agreeable price point. They’re soft and stretchy but not overly thin or tight like jeggings. The not-too-wide, slightly relaxed silhouette is the ideal in-between cut for those who want to move beyond skinny jeans but don’t want to take the leap into baggy pants. See At Quince $ 50

100% Leather Stand-Collar Jacket Leather jackets are notoriously expensive, and while this one may still be a slight investment, it’s around half the price of most genuine leather outerwear. It’s crafted from top-grain sheep leather and features a timeless cut you’ll reach for year after year. See At Quince $ 225

