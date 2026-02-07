What Trump Aides Whisper About Crazed Racist Post: Wolff

The president’s Truth Social posting sprees have become so extreme that White House staffers are saying he’s “off his meds.”

Donald Trump’s biographer, Michael Wolff, told Joanna Coles about the panic inside the White House after the president posted a racist video on Truth Social depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes on Thursday night. The post remained on Trump’s account for 12 hours before it was deleted.

“I spoke to people in the White House about this, and their view was—you know, actually, let me quote, ‘off his meds,’” Wolff, 72, told Coles on Inside Trump’s Head.

Trump, 79, was met with immediate and widespread condemnation for the vile post and even received pushback from GOP politicians.

Trump’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, reportedly said the video was a death knell for Republicans’ chances in the 2026 midterms. He also told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer that vulnerable Republican incumbents were “beside themselves” at the prospect of defending the video to their constituents.

The president’s staffers realized that the racist video had gone too far.

The disgusting image of the Obamas, superimposed onto apes. Truth Social

“They can acknowledge when Trump is too Trumpy, when he has gone further than they would have expected,” said Wolff. “And at which point they acknowledged that there is something that has probably happened, that something pushed him over the edge, which is another term they use.”

The administration has been in damage control ever since Trump posted the clip, which was created by an internet troll responsible for other vile videos. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to brush the video off as merely a Lion King meme—even though there are no apes in The Lion King. The White House later claimed an unnamed staffer posted the video. Trump contradicted that when speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday night.

Trump claimed he hadn't seen the entire video featuring the racist depiction of the Obamas. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Instead, he claimed he didn’t watch the whole video before posting it.

“No. I looked at it, I saw it, and I just looked at the first part… I didn’t see the whole thing," the president said. “I guess, during the end of it, there was some kind of a thing that people don’t like. I wouldn’t like it either, but I didn’t see it.”

Trump regularly engages in manic Truth Social sprees, where reposting dozens of videos over the course of a few hours.

Donald Trump regularly goes on Truth Social sprees where he reposts praise for himself. screen grab

For Wolff, Trump’s Truth Social account has become a useful way to hide his mania.

“One of the themes of the campaign among the Trump staffers was, ‘Thank God he’s doing this on Truth Social rather than Twitter, because he’s the only one on Truth Social,’” said Wolff.

“Nobody sees it. But clearly, and this was an explicit point, that if anyone did see it, they would understand that there is something truly profoundly peculiar here,” he added.

“The media doesn’t really cover Truth Social,” Wolff explained, saying that Trump “continues to get a break on this.” Wolff acknowledged, “Yes, the Obama meme, that kind of thing, but not the daily or certainly weekly breakdowns.”

Trump regularly goes on manic, post-a-minute Truth Social sprees. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Coles reminded Wolff that The Daily Beast regularly covers Trump’s Truth Social breakdowns.

“We’re using it almost like a different kind of blood pressure monitor,” said Coles. “You have what he physically looks like, and then what we think is mentally going on on Truth Social.”

But Wolff contended there’s only so much a news organization can do with Trump’s regular “breakdowns” on his social media app.

“Because you’re a news organization, you can only deal with so many things. You have to pick from the most incendiary,” he said.

“But below the most incendiary, there is then a declining order of other craziness. And you can’t produce a headline. This is part of the problem. You can’t produce a headline that says, ‘The president of the United States went bats**t nuts last night.’”

“You’d be writing that every day,” Wolff added.

Trump regularly reposts AI content that is not clearly labeled. Instagram

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung has previously given the same response.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung previously said.