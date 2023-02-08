CHEAT SHEET
New White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients Appoints a Deputy
New White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has selected Natalie Quillian as his deputy chief of staff, CNN reported Wednesday, citing unnamed officials. Quillian, who was formerly a deputy on Zients’ COVID-19 response team, will join other deputy chiefs of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and Bruce Reed. Quillian is a “sharp strategist, an expert at executing, and an unflappable manager under any circumstance,” Zients said, singing her praises. “In fact, I’ve found that Natalie is one of the rare leaders that when the challenges get more challenging and the tasks get bigger, she somehow performs even better. She is someone who leads by example.”