White House Claims Trump Didn’t Say What He Said About FBI and Florida

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday claimed that President Donald Trump was not suggesting that the FBI failed to follow leads on the Florida school shooter because of the Russia investigation—despite the president’s own tweet. “The cause of this is that of a deranged individual that made a decision to take the lives of 17 other people,” Sanders said of Trump’s Saturday morning tweet. “That is the responsibility of the shooter, not the responsibility of anybody else.” But as part of that weekend tweet-storm, Trump said the FBI is “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign” after pointing out that the FBI “missed all of the many signals” about the shooter. Sanders said Trump was really trying to say that the FBI should not focus on the “hoax” of Trump-Russia collusion.
