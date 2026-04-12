The White House fixated on the commander in chief’s birthday while high-stakes talks on the other side of the world collapsed.

As Vice President JD Vance delivered “bad news,” announcing that the U.S. and Iran had failed to reach an agreement after talks concluded in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, an official White House account was focused elsewhere—posting the lineup of UFC fighters for President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

A partially AI-generated video shared on X on Sunday showed UFC fighters—including Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Ciryl Gane—arriving at the White House for what was billed as “the most historic sporting event of all time.”

The event, set for June 14—the president’s birthday—has been hyped for months by Trump, 79, who earlier this week posted a bizarre AI-generated image of himself alongside MAGA ally Dana White, 56, CEO and president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

The under-two-minute video also showed a generated image of an arena slated for construction on the White House South Lawn, which will allegedly seat 5,000 VIPs who had been scrambling for tickets.

The White House account wasn’t the only indication of detachment from the failed peace talks with Iran, which have left it unclear when the war—started by the president on Feb. 28—will end, with Trump himself also ringside at a UFC fight in Miami on Saturday night.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio hovered nearby, at one point leaning in to show the president something on his phone. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

While Vance told reporters that Iran had rejected the U.S. terms after 21 hours of negotiations, Trump flashed smiles for the cameras in Miami, accompanied by key MAGA allies, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and members of his family.

The president’s birthday has previously taken precedence on his schedule, with the 2026 G7 summit—where leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and the European Union meet to discuss economic policy and other international concerns—reportedly moved forward by a day so as not to coincide with the June event.

The president posted about his birthday bash as negotiations failed. @realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial

Yet, despite the president telling reporters before his trip to Florida that it “makes no difference” to him whether a deal between Iran and the United States is reached and choosing to post about his birthday event rather than negotiations, the tone of his posts has since shifted following the failed talks.

“THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and leaders of countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted,” Trump posted on Sunday, announcing a U.S. “blockade” of the Strait of Hormuz and saying the U.S. military would “finish up the little that is left of Iran!”