White House Kicks Off State Dinner

Washington’s “most lavish” night is under way at the White House, as the official state dinner for Chinese President Hu Jinato kicks off. But noticeably absent was House Speaker John Boehner, making this the third consecutive Obama-thrown state dinner that Boehner has skipped. Boehner’s snub didn’t dampen the festivities, though, as 225 guests arrived at the White House, including U.S. Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, Barbra Streisand, Vera Wang, and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour. Michelle Obama channeled high glamour in a red petal print silk organza gown by Alexander McQueen.