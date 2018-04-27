White House Medical Staff Report Pressure to Hand Out Meds

Five former and current employees of the White House medical unit have emerged to claim the unit was used as a “grab and go” medicine cabinet where staffers to senior officials could pick up prescription drugs without any examination from a doctor. The whistleblowers told CNN said the White House unit handed out the powerful sleeping aid Ambien and antibiotics, and White House staffers were able to get drugs that were not prescribed to the person actually taking the medication. The sources claim the questionable practices were endorsed by Ronny Jackson, the White House physician who was forced to withdraw his nomination to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs on Thursday after a string of misconduct allegations. “You need to just give people these meds when they ask for it,” a source said she was told. Another added: “We would just hand them out. They’d come in and say, ‘Hey, can I have an Ambien?’ And we would just hand them out. Without having to sign a thing.” Jackson remains Donald Trump’s physician and the head of an office that treats the first family, Vice President Mike Pence, and members of the Trump Cabinet.
