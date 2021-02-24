CHEAT SHEET
White House, Pharma Execs Say Vaccine Supply Will Increase Soon
Read it at Associated Press
The White House and pharmaceutical executives issued statements Tuesday assuring the public that the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine would soon accelerate. The White House said the supply sent to states would rise to 14.5 million doses per week, a million more than currently go out. Speaking to Congress the same day, executives from Pfizer and Moderna, makers of the first vaccines to market, said they believe they will provide the U.S. with 220 million doses of their preventatives by the end of March. Together the two companies have delivered roughly 75 million doses. Last week’s severe winter weather delayed shipments of the inoculation nationwide. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said, “We do believe we’re on track.”