White House Reporter Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A White House correspondent tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, according to the White House Correspondents’ Association. The reporter, who has not been named, attended briefings in the White House press room on July 6 and 8, though he wore a mask. The journalist is the latest in a tightening circle of people around President Donald Trump who have been infected with the virus, including a personal valet to the president and multiple members of his campaign staff. “The individual is asymptomatic. We are contacting those who the individual recalled being in closer contact. Other than the briefings, this person did not spend time working out of the White House and was only in briefing room itself, not elsewhere in our workspace,” wrote WHCA president Jonathan Karl. COVID-19 cases across the country are surging. The total confirmed count breached three million earlier this week, though Washington, D.C. has not been hit as hard as places like Florida and Texas.