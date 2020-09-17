White House Staffer Tests Positive for COVID After Trump Travels to Philadelphia

CHEAT SHEET
A White House staffer tested positive for the new coronavirus just one day after President Donald Trump returned from Philadelphia. Trump himself confirmed the news during a press conference Wednesday. A White House spokesperson said the staffer was “not associated” with Trump’s trip to Pennsylvania for a Tuesday night town hall. Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to answer a question on White House staff testing positive for COVID-19, saying she wouldn’t “share people’s personal medical information.” The president’s personal valet, a White House cafeteria worker, and Mike Pence’s chief of staff Katie Miller previously tested positive for the virus.