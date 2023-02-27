Aubrey Plaza’s Stylist: ‘I Wanted Underboob’

CHEAT SHEET
The risqué dress that White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza wore to the Screen Actors Guild awards seemed to threaten a wardrobe malfunction all night long, with some fans questioning whether the criss-cross straps in the front were fitted properly. Well, Plaza’s stylist, Jessica Paster, says the outfit performed just as it was supposed to. “Did 7 fittings .. for real … I wanted underboob 😍,” Paster wrote in response to a comment about the daring neckline on Instagram, People magazine reports.