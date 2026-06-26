Why Manic Trump Is in His ‘Crazy Uncle’ Era: Biographer

Though they might not say it out loud, even Donald Trump’s most loyal acolytes know that he’s crazy, his biographer Michael Wolff says.

The president’s longtime biographer insisted on the latest episode of Inside Trump’s Head that the president’s goons are well aware of their boss’s bonkers behavior, but knowingly turn a blind eye to remain in his good graces.

Wolff shared his analysis following a discussion of Trump’s childish verbal sparring with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who voted to approve a war powers resolution to block U.S. military action against Iran, during a lunch on Wednesday.

Following the hostile meeting, a rare direct rebuke of the president from a Republican lawmaker, Cassidy explained to reporters that the 80-year-old president called him a “lunatic” and used language “that would be said on a school... playground.”

“I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks, it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on,’” the Louisiana senator, 68, said.

However, Cassidy pulled an about-face hours later following a “thorough briefing” in the Situation Room with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance.

Cassidy told reporters the president called him a "lunatic" during their fiery lunch exchange. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“I think what’s going on in the... bubble over their heads is, ‘Yeah, this guy is—this is a crazy guy.’ And how do you treat a crazy guy?" Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “You try to humor him, you know. You try to avoid head-to-head conflict with him.”

“But everybody knows,” he added. “And... here’s the takeaway: Everybody knows he’s crazy.”

Reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a frequently recycled statement with the Daily Beast: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of shit and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

“But if everybody knows he’s crazy, why don’t they try and stop him from doing some of the crazy things he’s doing?” Coles asked. “I mean, they’re the ones that are going to get voted out in the midterms.”

U.S. President Donald Trump dances after speaking during a rally to kick off the Great American State Fair on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Well... some of them are gonna get voted out, some of them—they... continue to need... him," the author explained. “We’ve just gone through the primary season, and that was a threat to everyone. I mean... the Republicans—and we’re talking about Republicans now—are dealing with this very specific Trump ecology and they really don’t quite know how to deal with it.”

The Republican party is anticipating a rocky November as Democrats have turned out in droves throughout the primary season. The GOP’s majority in both the House and the Senate is at risk as Democrats seek to regain majority of Congress, putting Trump in danger of his third impeachment.

“I mean... let’s accept this guy is crazy. Everybody knows that. But that doesn’t change the reality of having to deal with him unless you invoke the 25th Amendment, which is not going to happen,” he continued. “I mean, that’s another issue. How do you deal with a president who is crazy without a realistic mechanism to deal with that? I mean, this is what’s going on right now.”

“I kind of think... what we’re seeing is... as much as I’m against diagnosing somebody when... we haven’t examined him, and—in fact, we are not doctors—I would nevertheless say... we’re seeing an interesting manic depressive display," the author said.

Medical experts have warned that Trump has shown growing signs of dementia and malignant narcissism throughout his second administration, with one citing his frequent rambling tirades and self-aggrandizing pet projects as prime examples.

“Tangential speech is one of the diagnostic criteria for dementia,” clinical psychologist Dr. John Gartner previously told the Daily Beast. “What he’s obsessed with is a function of malignant narcissism. He’s obsessed with things that reflect glory on him.”

This week, the president has spiraled over his disastrous $16 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, blaming “leftist” vandals for its transformation into a green, swampy mess.

Following Trump's renovation of the landmark, the Reflecting Pool has experienced its worst algae bloom in years. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

“The first year of this term, of this second term, was all mania. Moving fast, moving—doing everything possible, doing even more of it, and... stunning everybody. Nobody knew how to react," Wolff explained. “But then, all of that stuff catches up with him, which is where... we are now, and plunging him... into the depressive phase of this: nothing is working... everywhere he goes, he gets pushback, can’t accomplish anything.“

“Everybody treats him... like he’s the crazy uncle... which makes him become more... agitated in his... unhappiness, in his depression... in the sense that nothing is going right for him at all,” he added.