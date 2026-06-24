Trump Melts Down at GOP Rebels After Brutal Defeat

President Donald Trump has melted down over the rebel Republican “Losers” who voted against him in an embarrassing defeat on one of his key issues.

Trump, 80, lashed out on Truth Social after the Senate approved a war powers resolution on Tuesday to block his military action against Iran.

Tuesday’s vote was the tenth time the Senate has attempted to stop the war; however the vote of 50-48 was higher than on previous occasions. Four Republicans voted against Trump: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana.

Republicans did not have a full majority on Tuesday’s vote, with the absence of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who has remained in hospital for an undisclosed illness, and Sen. Dave McCormick, adding to Trump’s headache. Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman, meanwhile, voted with Trump.

President Donald Trump is angry at four rogue Republicans. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

In his post, Truth raged at the four Republicans who voted against his wishes while bragging about his unpopular war. link to poll story in unpopular

“So, I have Iran on the `ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

“And the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote, telling the Number One Sponser [sic] of Terror in the World that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the Enemy,” he blurted.

Donald Trump calls out "Four Republican Losers" who voted against him on Iran. screen grab

Trump added, “Four Republican Losers voted with the Dumocrats, and Iran asked my people, `what does that all mean?’ These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!”

The president has been angered by Republicans who have criticized his peace deal with Iran, according to one anonymous GOP senator cited by the Associated Press.

Tuesday’s decision by the Senate is seen as largely symbolic and does not carry the full force of the law, but it is another embarrassment for Trump as members of his own party in the House and Senate continue to rally against the president’s memorandum of agreement to stop his war with Iran.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called out Trump's peace deal. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

The House approved the war powers resolution to stop U.S. military action against Iran earlier this month.

“Time after time, the vast majority of Senate Republicans sided with Trump and his war instead of the American people,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

He claimed that Americans had paid the price for Trump’s“historic blunder” in Iran, adding that it will “go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made.”

Confusion continues over the concessions given to Iran in the deal, which is vague on whether it can charge for future access to the Strait of Hormuz, as well as giving the country access to a $300 billion fund for their “reconstruction and economic development.”

On Tuesday, Republican Rich McCormick also called out Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s claims last week that Iran has “a right to self-defense.”

Rep. Rich McCormick does not agree with Trump's view on Iran. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“I don’t really track what the vice president says, I have my own opinion,” McCormick told MeidasTouch.

Pointing out his own personal military history as a marine, he added, “I’ll tell you what I’m not gonna have, is a Tehran regime that’s pursuing ballistic missiles, pursuing nuclear arms. It says they’re gonna rain down fire from above on the United States... I don’t really care what they choose to do. I know what we should do.”

“I’m not worried about what the president says or what the vice president’s gonna say,” he added. “I have my own opinion.”

During an appearance in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump repeated his claims that Iran had been the “bully” of the Middle East.

“We’re leaving Iran with no navy, no air force, no anti-aircraft, no missile capability, no nuclear program, no nuclear capacity, and they’ve agreed to that, and we’re getting along quite well,” Trump said, before blaming the “fake news media.”

“We can fly over Tehran just at will, nobody is gonna do anything to us. Then I read the fake news that they’re doing quite well. They’re not doing quite well.”

The Pentagon is now seeking $80 billion to cover the cost of the war, which Trump began on Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, Trump was also asked if he believed Americans support the Pentagon receiving $80 billion to cover the costs of his war, in an ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Not only do they support it, they demand it. Because they won’t allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump claimed.

“You want to see trouble, let them have a nuclear weapon. We’re doing very well with Iran, they’ve been decimated, and we’re making a deal with them and we’ll see how that all goes.”

However a poll cited by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tells a different story.

On Tuesday, the 28-year -old posted a Breitbart link to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted last week, in which 69 percent of respondents said they supported the Strait of Hormuz being reopened with “toll-free commercial passage” for 60 days. The same percentage agreed with the provision that Iran promise not to develop a nuclear weapon.