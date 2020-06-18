Wichita Mayor’s Diversity Committee Rocked by Member’s Facebook Posts

Read it at The Wichita Eagle
A diversity committee launched by the mayor of Wichita, Kansas, has been plunged into controversy amid revelations that one of the appointees made repugnant posts about slavery and civil rights. “So, if people are so pissed off about being brought here against their will... why aren’t they buying tickets back home? Must not be that big of a deal,” Allen Stoker wrote in one post, The Wichita Eagle reports. Other posts included the Confederate flag, portrayed Black people as criminals, and attacked Black Lives Matter. Mayor Brandon Whipple—who admits he didn’t vet any of the committee candidates—wants Stoker to resign. Stoker, who calls himself a homeless advocate, refuses and says Whipple will have to remove him.