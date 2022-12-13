Witness Saw Gunman in Bullet-Proof Vest Shut Down Courthouse
‘SURREAL’
A man has described the moments he witnessed a gunman during a showdown at a county courthouse which saw an hours-long barricaded standoff with the suspect and police. The Snohomish County Courthouse was put on lockdown shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. The witness, who said he was standing at the metal detector at the time, told FOX13 that the man walked through the door wearing what appeared to be a bullet-proof vest, holding a gun, rifle, and another firearm in his backpack. Authorities have not confirmed how many guns the man was carrying, and it remains unclear why he arrived at the courthouse with the weapons. After a scuffle with officers, the man refused to put his guns down, claiming “you can’t make me do it,” the witness said. “It seemed surreal to start with and then we realized he was serious about what he was doing and it was time to get out of there,” he said. “I realized he was holding one [gun] in both his hands too and that was enough for me to get out of there.” The witness said he made it to the second floor and found a back exit after being barricaded inside the room. The gunman stayed in the lobby for hours until the Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect was in custody by 3:30 p.m. The man has been identified only as a 32-year-old male from Woodinville. He was detained without injury and no one was hurt during the altercation. The witness said he was wearing glasses and a backpack. The investigation remains active while an additional update will be provided once the suspect has his initial court appearance on Tuesday, cops said.