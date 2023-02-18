Woman Escapes Year-Long Captivity, Flees to New Jersey Gas Station: State Cops

Read it at NBC News
A survivor who says she was the victim of a year-long kidnapping found safety by escaping to a Burlington County, N.J. gas station earlier this month. 57-year-old James Parrillo Jr. now faces four charges in connection to her kidnapping, authorities said on Friday. Security footage shows the survivor running to the gas station with a man in close pursuit on Feb. 7—Parrillo was arrested that same day. The woman told police that she initially met Parrillo in Feb. 2022 before engaging in a relationship with him; she told police he later took her money and phone, preventing her from contacting any family and holding her against her will. Parrillo is now in jail pending trial.