    Woman Escapes Year-Long Captivity, Flees to New Jersey Gas Station: State Cops

    ‘DEEPLY DISTURBING CASE’

    Katie Hawkinson

    A road sign for Burlington County, New Jersey.

    Wikimedia Commons

    A survivor who says she was the victim of a year-long kidnapping found safety by escaping to a Burlington County, N.J. gas station earlier this month. 57-year-old James Parrillo Jr. now faces four charges in connection to her kidnapping, authorities said on Friday. Security footage shows the survivor running to the gas station with a man in close pursuit on Feb. 7—Parrillo was arrested that same day. The woman told police that she initially met Parrillo in Feb. 2022 before engaging in a relationship with him; she told police he later took her money and phone, preventing her from contacting any family and holding her against her will. Parrillo is now in jail pending trial.

