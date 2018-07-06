Woman Who Accused Trudeau of Groping Comes Forward

The woman who accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of groping her at a music festival in 2000 revealed her identity Friday and stated she no longer wanted to be part of the debate. Rose Knight confirmed that she was a reporter from 1999 to 2001 and assigned to cover the Creston Music Festival when the incident happened just as the Open Eyes editorial reported. “Mr. Trudeau did apologize the next day. I did not pursue the incident at the time and will not be pursuing it further,” Knight wrote. “Beyond this statement I will not be providing any further details or information. The debate, if it continues, will continue without my involvement.” She also wrote that she issued the statement “reluctantly” and told CBC that she initially did not want her name released, but said “it would not have remained private for much longer.” This comes after the prime minister publicly acknowledged that he’d apologized to a reporter, but said he “did not act inappropriately.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED