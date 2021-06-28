Man Arrested After Calling Police to Ask Why He Hadn’t Been Arrested

Read it at Associated Press
A 62-year old Wyoming man who called police to ask why he had not been arrested was later arrested, the Associated Press reported. The man reportedly told police he’d been using meth after they asked why they should arrest him. The man said Campbell County deputies had raided his house the day before. Nobody raided the man’s house, said Quentin Reynolds, a Campbell County undersheriff. The man was spotted driving a white GMC truck by police. After failing sobriety tests, the man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the Billings Gazette reported.