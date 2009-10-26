Yankees Head to World Series

CHEAT SHEET
The Yankees are back. It's been six years since they made it to the World Series, but last night they sealed the deal during Game 6 of the American League Championship Series by beating the Anaheim Angels 5—2. Winning the ALCS marked the high point of what the New York Post called a "magical" season. Ultimately, pitcher Andy Pettitte, who had taken a massive pay cut, won the game for the team. His 38th post-season start marked a record, and over 6 1/3 innings in Game 6, he gave up a mere run and seven hits. Because a Game 7 playoff game has been avoided, the Yankees will be able to set up their rotation to begin the series against the Phillies with ace pitcher CC Sabathia.