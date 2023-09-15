YouTuber Ruby Franke’s Sisters Condemn Momfluencer Charged With Child Abuse
‘BEYOND DISGUSTED’
Two of Ruby Franke’s sisters took to YouTube on Wednesday to distance themselves from the former family vlogger, claiming that they hadn’t known what was going on behind closed doors in the years before Franke was charged with six felony counts of child abuse last month. “We did not know what they were doing,” Bonnie Hoellein said in her video. “Because, like we said, we were cut off. We did not have access to anyone.” Still, she pointedly separated herself from Franke, saying, “I am not my sister. I am not my sister’s mistakes,” and adding she was “beyond disgusted” by the allegations. In her own separate video, Julie Griffiths Deru reiterated that she and the rest of the family were “in complete shock still, as to what [Franke] had done.” After one of her “emaciated” children ran for help, Franke was arrested on Aug. 30 alongside her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, with whom she’d worked on ConneXions, a controversial parenting advice project. In their Wednesday videos, Deru and Hoellein dismissed ConneXions, labeling it “not a great resource” and “bull crap,” respectively.