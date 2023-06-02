‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ Songwriter Dies at 82
Legendary songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Cynthia Weil died Thursday night at 82, TMZ reported. The two-time Grammy award winner and Academy Award nominee was the pen behind an impressive roster of hits, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin” by The Righteous Brothers, “Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton, and “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan, which Kanye sampled in his single “Through the Wire.” Weil and Barry Mann, her husband of 62 years and her songwriting partner, were recognized with the first-ever National Academy of Songwriters Life Achievement Award. “My mother, Cynthia Weil, was the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for,” Weil’s daughter Jenn Mann told TMZ. “She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music.”