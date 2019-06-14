Chicago Baby Who Was Cut From Murdered Mother’s Womb Has Died

The two-month-old infant who was cut from the womb of murder victim Marlen Ochoa-Lopez in Chicago has died, a family spokesman said. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” family spokeswoman Julie Contreras said in a statement published by NBC Chicago. “He passed away this morning Friday June 14, 2019 from his severe brain injury.” Ochoa-Lopez was allegedly lured to the home of Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree on a ruse that they had baby clothes to give away. Instead, they allegedly killed Ochoa-Lopez, who was nine months’ pregnant, and cut her baby from her womb. Piotr Bobak, Figueroa’s boyfriend, has also been charged with concealing a murder.