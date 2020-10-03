Buy a Bralette That Supports You While Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Efforts
GIVE SUPPORT, GET SUPPORT
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual initiative dedicated to education and prevention. Even if pink isn’t your color, you can still support the cause thanks to brands like Yummie. With an innovative shapewear line designed to empower women through comfort and confidence, Yummie is taking its commitment even further by donating 10% of October bra sales to the Keep A Breast Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on breast cancer prevention and education. To kick off the promotion, you can save $24 on select bra styles from now until October 4. Get your support on with some inspiration below.
Dawn Contour Bra
Featuring molded cups in a soft, breathable fabric, the Dawn Contour Bra offers a flawless foundation under all of your favorite tops. Lightly padded molded cups and an engineered bust channel provide support in a classic silhouette for everyday comfort.
Evelyn Long Line Racerback Bralette
The Evelyn Long Line Racerback Bralette features a supportive long line underband with Outlast® temperature control to regulate your body heat, absorbing excess heat when you're hot and releasing it as you cool. Its longer length and seamless coverage makes it versatile enough to wear on its own or underneath your favorite casual top.
Lexa Strappy Lattice Back Bralette
For an everyday look with some oomph, the Lexa Strappy Lattice Back Bralette is your pick. Featuring knit-in engineered bust support and removable pads for versatility, it’s business in the front, party in the back.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.