    Zola Fights Back After Hallmark Channel Pulls Lesbian Wedding Ads

    MONEY WALKS

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Zola

    The Hallmark Channel pulled four commercials from wedding-planning site Zola that featured a lesbian wedding, but continued to run similar ads featuring heterosexual couples. Now Zola is fighting back—saying Hallmark won’t be getting any more of its ad dollars. “All kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love and we will no longer be advertising on Hallmark,” Zola said in a statement. Hallmark said it pulled the same-sex spots because the debate over them “was distracting from the purpose of our network, which is to provide entertainment value.”

